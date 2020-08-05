Due to COVID-19, we are closed to the public. Remote services include YouTube workshops and FREE online learning with Skillup® America.
For Individual or Employer help, use the Job Hot Line at 884-744-8451
For the most up-to-date information and resources for Employers regarding Covid-19, please visit the following sites.
For the most up-to-date information for jobseekers regarding Covid-19, please visit the following sites:
Each Employer TODAY (5/20) will be doing a LIVE Q&A Session where you will hear more about their company, positions, application process and more! Job seekers are encouraged to participate...Read More
As a precautionary measure to protect both customers and staff from the Covid-19 Pandemic, PA CareerLink Lancaster County is closed until further notice to the public.
In an effort to continue to serve our community, we have established the following Employer and Jobseeker Hotlines:
Employer Hotline: (717) 584-4932 (advertise your open positions with us) Jobseeker Hotline: (844) 744-8451
Representatives are available to take your call from 8:30am-5pm Monday-Friday
To view our jobseeker workshops online, please subscribe to our Youtube channel at PA CareerLink of Lancaster County.
For additional online resources, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov For a free Online Learning e-license with over 5,000 courses, register at http://lancaster.skillupamerica.org
What We Do
PA CareerLink® is a one stop shop for job seekers and employers. We are made up of multiple employment, social service, and educational partner organizations. We provide free help to job seekers and employers for a variety of career, workforce development, and employment related needs.
Watch our video to find out what PA CareerLink® of Lancaster County can do for you!
Events