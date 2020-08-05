Due to COVID-19, we are closed to the public. Remote services include YouTube workshops and FREE online learning with Skillup® America.

For Individual or Employer help, use the Job Hot Line at 884-744-8451

Covid-19 Resources for Employers

Covid-19 Resources for Jobseekers

close

For the most up-to-date information and resources for Employers regarding Covid-19, please visit the following sites.

  • To post open positions and for recruitment assistance, contact CareerLink Business Services at (717) 584-4932
  • PA Department of Labor and Industry, including Unemployment Compensation and Workers Compensation PA Department of Labor and Industry
  • Economic Development Company of Lancaster EDC Lancaster
  • Lancaster Chamber
  • Small Business Administration SBA
close

For the most up-to-date information for jobseekers regarding Covid-19, please visit the following sites:

News & Events

Virtual Job Fairs May 18th - 21st - Don't Miss Out!

05-08-20

   

Read More

How To Access Virtual Job Fair

05-18-20

 

Read More

Schedule to Speak with Employers at Virtual Job Fair-Manufacturing

05-19-20

Each Employer TODAY (5/20) will be doing a LIVE Q&A Session where you will hear more about their company, positions, application process and more! Job seekers are encouraged to participate...

Read More

PA CareerLink® of Lancaster County is closed.

As a precautionary measure to protect both customers and staff from the Covid-19 Pandemic, PA CareerLink Lancaster County is closed until further notice to the public.

In an effort to continue to serve our community, we have established the following Employer and Jobseeker Hotlines:
Employer Hotline: (717) 584-4932 (advertise your open positions with us) Jobseeker Hotline: (844) 744-8451

Representatives are available to take your call from 8:30am-5pm Monday-Friday

To view our jobseeker workshops online, please subscribe to our Youtube channel at PA CareerLink of Lancaster County.

For additional online resources, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov For a free Online Learning e-license with over 5,000 courses, register at http://lancaster.skillupamerica.org

What We Do
PA CareerLink® is a one stop shop for job seekers and employers. We are made up of multiple employment, social service, and educational partner organizations. We provide free help to job seekers and employers for a variety of career, workforce development, and employment related needs.

Watch our video to find out what PA CareerLink® of Lancaster County can do for you!

Events